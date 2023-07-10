Kaplan discussed the time series database’s role in the overall database market, and how a TSDB deployment supports AI.

I spoke with Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData, about the time series database’s role in the overall database market; he also gave advice about how to optimize a TSDB deployment – and how TSDB supports artificial intelligence.

Among the topics we discussed:

What is a time series database, and how can it help today’s companies focused on cloud and AI deployments?

What advice do you give to companies that need to optimize their time series database?

How is InfluxData serving the TSDB needs of its clients?

The future of Time Series database? What major developments do you foresee?

