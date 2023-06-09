I spoke with Vladislav “Vlado” Maličević, CTO of Jedox, about the 5 key points for companies to consider as they build out their artificial intelligence practice:
- AI is a renaissance: People will use AI to create unimaginable things and uncover what no one thought was possible
- AI is a partner, not an adversary: The true and full potential lies in the AI + human partnership.
- Be discerning of AI: The difference between being discerning and being dismissive is transformational.
- AI can highlight our humanity: Humans have explored technology, now technology is exploring humans.
- We are accountable for AI’s bias: We must hold ourselves accountable to consider how AI may reflect or enhance our biases.
Also see: 100+ Top AI Companies 2023
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: