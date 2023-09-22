The Komprise co-founder details new findings from a survey of IT professionals about unstructured data management, which provides insight into issues around data and AI.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

I spoke with Krishna Subramanian, President of Komprise, about new findings from a survey of IT professionals about unstructured data management; the survey responses provide key insight into issues around data and AI.

Among the topics we discussed:

The report notes that “As the generative AI marketplace expands and executives push for departments to leverage new solutions for competitive advantage, the need for an unstructured data governance agenda is strong.” Why is this true?

Additionally, “To cope, enterprises are restricting the AI tools and/or data that employees are allowed to use, according to the survey. IT leaders are also pursuing a multi-pronged approach for mitigating risks of unstructured data in AI, encompassing storage, data management and security tools as well as internal task forces.”

Highlights of the Survey:

Most organizations (90%) allow employee use of generative AI yet 66% of organizations cited top data governance concerns of preventing security and privacy violations, lack of data source transparency leading to unethical, biased or inaccurate outputs and corporate data leakage into the vendor’s AI model;

Preparing for AI is the leading data storage priority in 2023, followed by cloud cost optimization;

The majority (40%) will pursue a multi-pronged approach to manage AI risk, encompassing storage, data management and security tools;

Organizations managing more than 10PB of data grew from 27% to 32% this year, a 19% increase;

Half of organizations are managing 5PB or more of data, similar to 2022;

Nearly three-quarters (73%) are spending 30% or more of IT budget on data storage and protection, measurably higher than 67% in 2022;

The top unstructured data management challenge is moving data without disrupting users and applications (47%), followed closely by preparing for AI and cloud services (46%);

Most (85%) say that non-IT users should have a role in managing their own data and 62% already have attained some level of user self-service for unstructured data management;

Monitoring and alerting for capacity issues and anomalies led the pack for important future unstructured data management capabilities (44%).

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: