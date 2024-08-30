eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Quick Take:

Pictory is a strong tool for easily repurposing existing text or media content into short to mid-length videos, making it a great alternative for those creating YouTube shorts or social media reels. However, its automated integration of stock media requires caution, since certain clips may be too short and loop indefinitely, creating an amateurish feel.

Pictory Quick Facts

Our Rating: 3.9/5

Pricing:

Free: 14-day free trial on all plans

14-day free trial on all plans Starter: $19 monthly

$19 monthly Professional: $39 monthly

$39 monthly Teams: $99 monthly

Key Features:

Automated content conversion that finds and highlights important information points to the final video

Teams membership includes collaborative tools

Access to royalty-free graphics eliminates licensing issues

Pictory is an AI-powered video editing and production platform that converts existing content—for example, articles, scripts, and videos—into short-form videos for social media and marketing. Its user-friendly design makes it accessible even to individuals with no prior video editing knowledge. Pictory automates important processes such as finding content highlights, picking images, and implementing transitions, while also enabling customization to meet your brand’s style.

It competes with other AI video-generating tools, but stands out due to its simplicity and emphasis on content reuse. It’s ideal for small business owners, marketers, social media managers, and organizations who want to create quality video content quickly.

Pictory Review: What You Need to Know

Who It’s For: Small business owners, content creators, marketers, and bloggers.

Pros: Cons: Converts articles into short or long-form videosAutomatically picks up information highlights from existing contentCan remove filler silences or words on demand Processing time can be slowSome media can be slowVideo preview needs to be downloaded

Continue reading to learn about Pictory’s core features and ease of use, or jump ahead to see how I scored it across six main categories.

Featured Partners: AI Software Learn More

Who Should Use Pictory?

Pictory is a highly adaptive AI video creation platform that caters to a wide range of user groups while providing simplicity of use and efficiency in video production.

Content Creators

Pictory makes it easier for content creators, particularly YouTubers, to generate visually appealing videos. Whether you’re doing tutorials, reviews, or vlogs, Pictory’s ability to swiftly produce B-roll films may save hours of editing work. By matching graphics with spoken material, you can increase engagement without the need for laborious video searching and editing. This makes it a popular tool among artists who need to focus on content creation while decreasing video production time.

Marketers

Digital marketers and business professionals can use Pictory’s unique “Script to Video” function to create visually appealing videos to promote their campaigns. Pictory streamlines the authoring process—simply upload a script, choose from a variety of images, and select options to add custom graphics, text overlays, and voice recordings. This is especially important for companies that want to keep consistent messaging when addressing people via social media or digital marketing. Pictory enables marketers to produce stunning, attention-grabbing films in minutes—perfect for rapid turnarounds in fast-paced digital marketing contexts.

Bloggers

Pictory converts written information into shareable, compelling films to help bloggers grow their audiences. The ability to convert blog posts, articles, or any other type of long-form material into consumable video snippets enables bloggers to interact with visual learners and social media users. With more people watching videos instead of reading long articles, bloggers can use Pictory to offer their material a new, multimodal format, increasing its discoverability across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Small Business Owners

If you’re a small business owner and want to boost your social media presence, Pictory is the best choice for making these social media reels. It is easy and helps you scale your business without having to worry about the technicalities of video editing. Pictory offers basic automatic video rendition and editing so you can easily bulk-create your social media content.

Who Shouldn’t Use Pictory?

Even though Pictory offers a faster way of creating videos, it is not suitable for everyone. For certain use cases, other tools may be a better fit.

High-Stakes Videos

If you’re working on a project that requires high quality, such as a product launch, corporate presentation, or commercial, Pictory’s automated approach may not be suitable. Even though it works well for basic video creation, it lacks the advanced production capabilities that professional video editors or agencies provide. In these cases, you’ll most certainly want greater control over every component from detailed camera work to exact audio design, which Pictory’s simplistic interface can’t provide.

Complex Edits or Effects

Pictory offers basic video editing features where it either picks up highlights from your existing video or finds the right stock video based on your script or article. Color grading, overlaying of videos or images, and other technical video editing features are non-existent in this platform. You might want to opt for professional editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro that provide more technical video editing features that allow you to control how you want your video to be.

Technical Audio Customization

Pictory’s audio handling capabilities are functional, but not as sophisticated and versatile as other users may need. If you need to use different audio tracks or if your video requires different background music for each scene, Pictory’s audio modification selections may be insufficient. Because Pictory is AI-driven, visual material selection occasionally falls short. It requires more manual modifications than expected, especially when matching graphics with exact audio cues or transitions.

Pictory Pricing

Pictory offers a 14-day free trial as well as several paid plans:

Free: Up to three video projects.

Up to three video projects. Starter Plan: $19 per user, per month, with access to multilingual standard AI voices, unlimited access to royalty-free videos from StoryBlocks, and basic AI features

$19 per user, per month, with access to multilingual standard AI voices, unlimited access to royalty-free videos from StoryBlocks, and basic AI features Professional Plan: $39 per user, per month, with everything in the Starter Plan plus 120 minutes of hyper-realistic multilingual AI voices from Elevenlabs, an AI voiceover platform, and access to more advanced AI features

$39 per user, per month, with everything in the Starter Plan plus 120 minutes of hyper-realistic multilingual AI voices from Elevenlabs, an AI voiceover platform, and access to more advanced AI features Teams Plan: $99 for three users, with everything in the Professional Plan plus additional video minutes, more API access, and collaborative features

4 Core Features of Pictory

Pictory simplifies the video creation process by combining powerful AI automation with a user-friendly interface and robust features, making it a great solution for anybody who wants to create high-quality videos without the need for professional editing skills.

Pictory’s four core features dashboard.

Script/Text to Video

Pictory’s Script to Video function allows you to easily convert written scripts or texts into fully produced videos with a few clicks. Simply upload your script into Pictory and it will pull appropriate material from sources like Storyblocks or Getty Images, add an AI-generated narration, and layer background music.

Each element—visuals, narration, and music—can be fully adjusted to match your brand or personal preference, allowing you to produce a one-of-a-kind and professional finished video without the need for basic video editing expertise. The only downside of this feature is that when you preview the AI-generated video, some clips don’t move—you will need to download the entire video to preview it.

Article to Video

The Article to Video function is ideal for turning blog entries, news stories, and other written information into entertaining videos. Simply input the URL of the internet article into Pictory’s dashboard, and the platform will automatically extract critical information, resulting in a video that highlights the most significant topics.

Pictory also includes graphics (such as images and video clips), a narrator, and background music. This tool is extremely valuable for content creators and marketers looking to expand the reach of their articles by converting them into multimedia material ideal for social media platforms.

An eWeek article summarized on Pictory’s Article to Video dashboard.

Edit Recorded Videos with AI

Pictory lets you edit and enhance existing videos, whether they are saved on your PC or shared online. However, Pictory won’t let you directly enter YouTube URLs for editing. Its AI-powered editing tools let you easily add subtitles, cut portions, make highlight reels, and include branding components like logos, intros, and outros. Once the video is uploaded, Pictory’s AI performs the majority of the job, allowing you to enhance and reuse your material across different platforms with no effort.

Edit recorded videos with the AI dashboard on Pictory but with the unavailable YouTube video link feature.

Visuals to Video

Pictory’s Visuals to Video function converts existing media assets, such as images and video clips, into a seamless slideshow video. Simply upload your photographs and video files to Pictory and let the AI organize them into a professional video with transitions, music, and optional narration.

This function is ideal for generating brief presentations, recap videos, and simple marketing materials. However, it is important to note that upload speed might influence the process. Larger media files may take longer to upload, hindering productivity.

Different images on a slideshow presentation on Pictory’s Visuals to Video dashboard.

Pictory Ease of Use

Pictory’s interface is user-friendly, with clear labels to explain each feature. You can easily access the storyboard, media, and audio tab to choose music or voiceovers. Customization is simple; the dashboard provides font styles, clip transition effects, and choices for adding more elements to your video. You can also change the video’s orientation depending on the target platform.

However, the dashboard has a limitation: its video preview capability. To watch the entire video with all elements such as visuals, voiceovers, and background music, you need to download the file. On the dashboard, clicking the play button in the media area merely previews the stock image or uploaded video; it does not sync the audio or music. Similarly, the play button next to the “Preview Scene” below the media section plays only the audio and not the entire video.

Pictory Customer Service

Pictory provides numerous options for users to connect and receive assistance. It offers a Facebook community where creators and wannabe creators can engage, share advice, and work together. Pictory’s website features a chatbot that answers frequently asked questions and product concerns.

Users looking for further information can visit the Pictory Help Center, which includes self-help articles on subjects such as video production, editing, and pricing. Users can also contact customer care via email for individualized assistance, however, please keep in mind that service is not accessible around the clock.

Alternatives to Pictory

Even though Pictory is one of the easiest tools to use when it comes to repurposing content, other platforms offer the same functionality but with slightly different features to offer, including Opus Clip, Invideo AI, and Vidyo.AI.

Opus Clip

Opus Clip analyzes video information using machine learning algorithms, with a focus on finding important moments such as impactful scenes, emotional expressions, and entertaining parts. The tool’s virality scoring system assesses these pieces using criteria such as visual attractiveness, audio quality, and importance to the overall video. Users can tailor the scoring criteria to their requirements, modifying it for other platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. Opus Clip also includes a viral score, which forecasts if a clip will resonate with consumers based on current trends, interaction patterns, and social media algorithms. Opus has a free version where users get to have 60 minutes of video processing per month. Their paid plan with more advanced features starts at $15 to $29 where users can have more processing minutes and integrates with other social media platforms for auto-posting.

Invideo

Invideo AI uses generative models to build life-like virtual presenters, and users can personalize these presenters’ appearance, voice, and tone. This is supplemented by a text-to-speech (TTS) component that turns typed text into natural-sounding speech using neural networks to produce expressive and coherent voice output. Invideo AI combines the presenter’s speech with relevant graphics and seamless transitions, optimizing pacing and timing to provide a compelling viewing experience. Invideo offers a free version that allows users to access more than 6000 video templates and team collaboration tools. Their paid plan starts at $15 to $30 per month with more access to Invideo’s advanced features and watermark removal for their videos.

Vidyo.AI

Vidyo.AI improves the user experience in video editing by automatically producing video chapters and recognizing natural break points in the content to increase navigation and viewer engagement. The application is built for flexibility with seamless interaction with cloud storage services such as Google Drive and Dropbox making it simple for users to import and export videos. Vidyo.AI also optimizes video footage by altering its resolution, compression, and aspect raisins to achieve a balance between file size and visual quality. Vidyo.AI has a free version where users can get 75 minutes of video per month. Their paid version starts at $21 per month and users have more minutes per month and higher video resolution.

How I Evaluated Pictory

To ensure a fair assessment, I evaluated Pictory across seven five key criteria, systematically scored it based on specific performance metrics, and then aggregated these scores to establish final rankings.

Evaluation Criteria

Core Features (25 percent): An AI video editor must have distinctive features that set it apart from rivals and help it stand out in the market.

An AI video editor must have distinctive features that set it apart from rivals and help it stand out in the market. Additional Features (20 percent): While AI video editing solutions automate many activities, they also need traditional editing tools. This enables users to fully modify their films and get outcomes that are more consistent with their vision.

While AI video editing solutions automate many activities, they also need traditional editing tools. This enables users to fully modify their films and get outcomes that are more consistent with their vision. Quality of Output (20 percent): My assessment of Pictory evaluates the quality of its video output, with an emphasis on criteria such as the sort of stock material used, processing time, and the naturalness of its AI-generated voiceovers.

My assessment of Pictory evaluates the quality of its video output, with an emphasis on criteria such as the sort of stock material used, processing time, and the naturalness of its AI-generated voiceovers. Ease of Use (15 percent): A user-friendly interface is important, particularly for users who must immediately generate high-quality material. A simple, intuitive interface makes it easier for users to explore and complete tasks.

A user-friendly interface is important, particularly for users who must immediately generate high-quality material. A simple, intuitive interface makes it easier for users to explore and complete tasks. Customer assistance (10 percent): Pictory’s customer assistance is primarily community-driven, with a chatbot accessible to assist customers in swiftly finding answers and resolving difficulties.

Pictory’s customer assistance is primarily community-driven, with a chatbot accessible to assist customers in swiftly finding answers and resolving difficulties. Price (10 percent): With more competition in AI video editing, cost is an important consideration. I assess the platform’s pricing and if it provides a free trial to assist users in determining whether it’s worth the price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Long Does it Take to Make a Pictory Video?

Pictory’s video creation process is often quick, thanks to its AI-powered automation. For most individuals, creating a simple video might take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. The duration varies on the length of the material, the user’s personalization settings, and your experience with the platform. Simple videos (such as converting a script into a video or reusing articles) can be created in a few clicks, however, highly personalized videos (with unique images, transitions, and branding features) may take longer.

What are the Disadvantages of Pictory?

Pictory is a video-making tool with limited advanced editing capabilities, stock media restrictions, preview difficulties, and limited YouTube connection. It is appropriate for basic video making but lacks advanced capabilities for more elaborate production. The platform’s stock graphics and videos may not satisfy user expectations, and certain clips may repeat, making the videos appear unprofessional. Users cannot see the complete video with audio, narration, and images synchronized within the site, and direct editing of YouTube videos via URL is presently not possible.

Does YouTube Punish AI Content?

YouTube does not officially “punish” AI-generated material, but it does have policies that apply to all content, whether made by AI or humans. AI-generated videos that break YouTube’s community rules, such as creating spammy, deceptive, or harmful content, may be fined. YouTube’s algorithm prefers engaging, high-quality video, so low-effort AI material that does not satisfy user expectations or engagement criteria may underperform. However, as long as AI-generated material is good, meets the rules, and appeals to viewers, it will not be penalized solely for being AI-generated.

Bottom Line: Pictory is Best for Small Businesses Starting Their Online Presence

Pictory is ideal for content creators, marketers, and organizations that want to swiftly turn textual information into captivating, short-form video with minimum effort. Its AI-powered features simplify video creation, making it suitable for creating social media videos, YouTube shorts, and marketing materials without the need for expert editing skills. While it lacks certain advanced editing capabilities, Pictory shines at simplifying video creation for individuals who value speed, ease of use, and efficiency when converting scripts, articles, and material into professional visual output.

Diving deeper into media production, learn more about the best AI art generators to create more impactful images for your business or personal projects.