How can companies best navigate the skills gap in AI? And how can job seekers gain a lucrative new position in the AI sector? Skillsoft executive Orla Daly provides advice to both groups.

I spoke with Orla Daly, CIO of Skillsoft, about how companies can best navigate the skills gap in AI, and how job seekers can gain a lucrative new position in the AI sector.

Among the topics we covered:

Certainly companies are scrambling to hire artificial intelligence professionals, but there’s a lack of skilled experts available. To what extent is this a problem for companies currently?

What advice would you give to companies seeking to boost their AI hiring? And to professionals seeking to get hired?

How is Skillsoft addressing the AI skills gap?

The future of the AI skills gap? How do you expect it to evolve over time?

