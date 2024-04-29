Advanced unified compliance coverage is now available to unified communication platforms through Theta Lake.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) was the big theme at the recent Enterprise Connect 2024, which took place in Orlando, Florida. Companies are proactively incorporating AI features into their daily business practices at a rapid pace.

However, the rise in AI’s utility creates considerable concern about data security and transparency – an issue that Theta Lake aims to tackle.

Theta Lake Tackles AI Compliance and Oversight

Key concerns surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) involve the accuracy of its outputs and problems with misleading information, known as “hallucinations.” There is also apprehension about the types of queries users submit, such as requests for sensitive information, which pose ethical and security risks.

Organizations are growing interested in monitoring AI prompts to ensure compliance with ethical guidelines and security standards. To address this, Theta Lake builds solutions for organizations using communications and collaboration platforms, focusing on compliance to enhance user regulatory oversight.

Enhancing Compliance: Insights from Theta Lake’s Chief Product Officer

I spoke with Dan Nadir, Theta Lake’s Chief Product Officer, at Enterprise Connect 2024. Nadir discussed the benefits and challenges of advanced features in collaborative meeting products today. He also shared the company’s news from the show. Highlights of the ZKast interview, done in conjunction with eWEEK eSPEAKS, are below.

Compliance requirements often lead to disabling functionalities like chat or video, which causes user dissatisfaction and potential violations. Theta Lake’s technology is an enabler by offering monitoring capabilities that help organizations maintain compliance and functionality. Through its integration with Zoom Compliance Manager (ZCM), for instance, users can access compliance tools directly within Zoom.

Theta Lake supports a wide range of platforms with over 100 integrations and has established partnerships with companies like Zoom, Microsoft, Cisco, RingCentral, Salesforce, and Slack. For example, Theta Lake’s integration with Microsoft leverages the features in Purview, which includes numerous customization options. One key feature is the ability to use labels. Theta Lake automatically archives and retains labeled documents in Purview according to specified settings.

Theta Lake has broadened its integration capabilities beyond traditional chat applications to include platforms like Dialpad, Miro, and Mural. Theta Lake maintains close partnerships with these companies, allowing them to influence application programming interface (API) development and adapt to new beta APIs as they become available. Meanwhile, the user experience remains consistent across the platforms.

At Enterprise Connect 2024, Theta Lake announced enhancements to its unified compliance communication services by adding more data sources. This includes new voice technology support for Webex, and an expanded partnership with RingCentral, specifically its new Ring CX intelligent contact center solution.

Additionally, Theta Lake now supports Mural, Miro, and Zoom whiteboards. The whiteboard integrations allow users to replay their sessions, simulating the experience of watching someone write and make changes in real time. This includes tracking and displaying actions like writing and erasing.

Theta Lake’s integrations improve communication management by linking different types of interactions—voicemails, calls, and emails—into a cohesive timeline. The communications are aligned in sequential order, so users get a comprehensive view. They can see messages across different platforms, get access to interconnected data, and adhere to regulatory guidelines.

Theta Lake unifies different communication forms in one place, simplifying data management and searchability. The company has broadened its functionality to include detailed tracking of communications across multiple platforms. This expansion encompasses complete language support, translating content into various languages for emails, text messages, and transcripts.

Moreover, Theta Lake has developed a unified identity tool to address the issue of scattered user identities across various communication platforms. The tool consolidates important user information—such as phone numbers and employee numbers—into a single identity profile, and facilitates thorough searches across all associated data.

Bottom Line: What’s Next for Theta Lake?

The company is working on proactive compliance and real-time functionality. This capability will automatically alert users about potential risks or compliance issues, removing the need for manual checks.

Theta Lake will also deepen its AI use by generating summaries of data sourced from its partner platforms. The goal is to not only monitor but also actively guide users in managing their AI settings.