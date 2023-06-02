I spoke with Sudheesh Nair, CEO of ThoughtSpot, about how generative AI is changing the data analytics market.
Among the topics we discussed:
- We’ve seen an explosion of interest in generative AI. How do you see this affecting data analytics?
- Who are the winners and losers in the data sector based on generative AI’s rise?
- How is ThoughtSpot using AI?
- The future of generative AI and enterprise tech? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
