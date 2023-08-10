I spoke with Gharib Gharibi, Head of AI for TripleBlind, about how to handle generative AI issues like inaccuracy and bias; he also forecast the arrival of the Singularity.
Among the topics we covered:
- How widespread is the issue of bias and inaccuracy in generative AI tools?
- How can companies guard themselves against the challenges of generative Ai?
- The future of generative AI? So you forecast an exponential surge in the power of AI in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: