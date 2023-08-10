Gharib Gharibi, Head of AI for TripleBlind, talked about how to handle generative AI issues like inaccuracy and bias, and also forecast the arrival of the Singularity.

Among the topics we covered:

How widespread is the issue of bias and inaccuracy in generative AI tools?

How can companies guard themselves against the challenges of generative Ai?

The future of generative AI? So you forecast an exponential surge in the power of AI in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: