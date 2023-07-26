Brandon Deer, Chief Strategy Officer at UiPath, discusses how the RPA sector has reshaped itself over the last several years.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

I spoke with Brandon Deer, Chief Strategy Officer at UiPath, about how the RPA sector has reshaped itself over the last several years.

Among the topic we discussed:

As you survey the RPA market, what are a couple of key trends you see driving the market?

What advice do you give companies that are trying to optimize their RPA deployment? What are the common problems and how do companies typically handle them?

How is UiPath addressing the RPA needs of its clients? What’s the UiPath advantage?

The future of RPA? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: