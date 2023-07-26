I spoke with Brandon Deer, Chief Strategy Officer at UiPath, about how the RPA sector has reshaped itself over the last several years.
Among the topic we discussed:
- As you survey the RPA market, what are a couple of key trends you see driving the market?
- What advice do you give companies that are trying to optimize their RPA deployment? What are the common problems and how do companies typically handle them?
- How is UiPath addressing the RPA needs of its clients? What’s the UiPath advantage?
- The future of RPA? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: