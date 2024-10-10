eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Verdict: VEED is a fully capable AI-powered video editor for editing both pre-shot videos and videos created with its screen recorder, video templates, and text-to-video generator. Despite a few complaints about slow load times and glitches when uploading videos, VEED is a top contender in the AI video market.

VEED.io Quick Facts

Pricing:

Free: Limited features and video exports

Limited features and video exports Lite: $12 per user, per month

$12 per user, per month Pro: $29 per user, per month

$29 per user, per month Enterprise: Call for quote

Key Features:

Intuitive video editor interface

Stock media library

Pre-made video templates

Auto subtitles and translation

Screen video and audio recording

AI text-to-video generation

AI editing tools (avatars, voiceovers, eye correction)

VEED is an AI-powered video editing platform that can help streamline the process of creating and editing everything from YouTube videos and explainer videos to training material, promotional content, and other forms of video content. The platform is easy-to-use, even for beginners, and provides a wide selection of pre-made video templates, stock images, and drag-and-drop editing. Its AI tools allow you to build more advanced videos in less time.

Most notably, it offers an AI video generator that can create an entire video for you based on your written instructions. Despite a few glitches here and there, compared to other online video editors, its AI feature set is extremely wide and deep, making it one of the leaders in this new era of video editing.

VEED Review: What You Need to Know

Who It’s For: VEED is an online, drag-and-drop video editor offering powerful AI tools that make video creation simple for non-professionals and professionals alike.

Pros: Cons: • Online video editor without downloads, installations, or updates

• Offers a variety of easy-to-use AI editing tools

• Affordable per-user pricing plans • Free users cannot create videos longer than 10 minutes

• Uploading videos can sometimes be glitchy

• AI editing tools are restricted to the Pro and Enterprise plans

Who Should Use VEED?

Beginner video creators who want to quickly create, edit, and share professional-looking video content for an affordable price with an easy-to-use online tool that they can access from any device will benefit most from VEED. Examples of target users include social media influencers, HR professionals creating training videos, and marketers making videos to promote their products and services. If you’re a fan of AI software, you’ll like VEED’s emphasis on AI editing tools, which include text-to-video, text-to-speech, AI avatars, AI voice cloning, clean audio, and more.

Who Shouldn’t Use VEED?

Professional video editors who want advanced video editing software should look elsewhere. Despite the large stock library and various AI tools, a professional will find more functionality in other, higher-priced platforms.

Pricing

VEED offers four plans, all modestly priced for the amount of value they provide:

Free: 10 minute video export length limit, export quality of 720p, limited stock audio and video

10 minute video export length limit, export quality of 720p, limited stock audio and video Lite: $12 per user, per month for watermark removal, HD 1080p export, 144 hours per year of auto-subtitles

$12 per user, per month for watermark removal, HD 1080p export, 144 hours per year of auto-subtitles Pro: $29 per user, per month for access to all AI tools, custom brand kit, video translations

$29 per user, per month for access to all AI tools, custom brand kit, video translations Enterprise: Call for quote

Note that AI tools like avatars and voice cloning are restricted to the Pro plan. However, Free and Lite users are allowed to try each one once, giving you an opportunity to see if they’re worth buying.

6 Key Features of VEED

Check out VEED’s top features, from auto subtitles and screen recording to its multitude of powerful artificial intelligence editing tools. The platform’s templates are particularly helpful for users seeking fast video production.

Video Editor

VEED’s video editor is easy-to-use and similar to other online video editing platforms. It’s a drag-and-drop interface with a left hand toolbar that includes stock media and editing tools you can use to customize your video by easily adding media such as images, sound effects, music, subtitles, stickers, text, and other visual elements ranging from emojis and shapes to Gifs and drawings.

The main preview section in the center displays results of your edits and enables you to make changes to the video’s text and layout. Here you can also add animations like the “Ken Burns Fade-In” and transitions. Although they offer a good number of transitions, you can’t edit their timing or other aspects, which might be frustrating to advanced video editors who desire complete control.

At the bottom, a video timeline lets you review, shorten, and lengthen the various layers of the video, including soundtrack, video, text, and more. Overall, although the editor offers enough features for a video creator who needs to make simple yet professional-quality videos, it doesn’t offer the level of control you’d find in dedicated video editing software.

VEED’s editor includes AI features, stock media, and a drag-and-drop tool that makes customizing your video a breeze.

Pre-Made Video Templates

VEED offers ready-to-go video templates that give you a strong foundation to edit into a finished video. This is great for beginners who want to start with something that already looks professional. You can navigate through the library and find your perfect template using either the search function or click the filters. For example, a social media fitness influencer might click Social as the category, Artistic as the style, and Health and Beauty as the theme. Enterprise plan users have the luxury of creating custom templates, which makes content repurposing according to their specific style incredibly simple.

VEED offers ready-made video templates that you can use as your foundation and tweak to fit your needs.

Auto Subtitles

The auto subtitles feature enables you to automatically generate subtitles for your videos with a high level of accuracy using VEED’s voice recognition functionality. After quickly generating subtitles, you can either burn them into the video or download the subtitle file. VEED also offers several ways to alter the look of your subtitles. You can change the font, color, and style and even animate the subtitles and highlight certain parts of the text, which allows you to add emphasis and life to the subtitles, a great perk for social media creators battling for attention.

Notably, the tool will even notify you when it has found a transcribed word that is questionable, labeling it as low confidence, so you can go in there and fix the wrong subtitle. Unfortunately, the Free plan offers a measly two minutes of auto-subtitles per month. At least you can still manually write them—if you upgrade to the Lite or Pro plan you’ll receive 144 hours per year of auto-subtitles, which should be enough for even heavy corporate users.

VEED users can auto-generate subtitles for their video and create transcriptions thanks to VEED’s AI voice recognition.

Screen Recorder

VEED’s free screen recording feature makes it simple to quickly record 1080p high-res videos and share them without downloading them. You can select from several layouts, including camera, audio, screen, screen and camera, allowing you to make a wide variety of video types. A nice touch is that, during the recording, you can visit other pages on your device without the recording stopping. So if you have to read a script or look something up, you can do it without worrying.

If you have the Pro plan, you can then polish this recording using AI tools. The eye correction tool will make it so your eyes are looking at the camera, which is super helpful for users reading a script. And the clean audio and filler-word removal features will make the audio crisp, clear, and succinct. As for limitations, you can only record up to one hour per session. And team members cannot edit the screen recording with you.

VEED enables you to create screen recordings in a variety of formats.

AI Video Generator

The AI video generator feature allows you to create videos from written text. It’s super easy to use—simply write a description of what you want the video to be about and VEED automatically generates a script, background, sound effects, and more. You can then choose the AI voiceover and AI avatar that will read the script and feature in the video.

I played around with this feature and was surprised at how lifelike the avatar seemed. The only problem was that when I tinkered with the background, it accidentally cut off part of the avatar’s forehead. It seems this feature still has some glitches. The script itself was also decent, using some interesting similes and covering a lot of the material I’d have covered had I written it myself. However, it would need heavy editing before going out into the world.

When I made a second video, however, the results were weird. I asked for an explainer video about cold calling, and while the script was OK, the background videos featured a political candidate giving a speech and a relaxed woman sipping a beer and talking at a campfire.

Overall, I can see this feature coming in handy for people who want to quickly pump out short training videos or social media shorts with a talking head. I will caution that quality will be sacrificed for speed. Although the avatars look and act human, they still can come off as clinical and strange—not the best for making a connection with your viewers.

VEED’s AI video generator can create a full video—sound effects, background, avatar, and all—with nothing but a sentence explaining what the video is about.

AI Video Editing Tools

The wide selection of AI editing functionality is perhaps VEED’s greatest claim to fame. The platform’s editing tools significantly streamline the video creation and editing process and allow non-professionals to make more advanced videos than they could have beforehand. While the AI tools are restricted to Pro and Enterprise users, you can try them out once in the Free and Lite plans.

The following are VEED’s most impactful AI tools:

Eye Contact Correction: Automatically direct your eyes toward the camera in the video, a great feature if you’re reading off a script.

Automatically direct your eyes toward the camera in the video, a great feature if you’re reading off a script. Background Removal: This tool lets you swap your physical environment for a virtual one.

This tool lets you swap your physical environment for a virtual one. Clean Audio: With this feature, you can eliminate background noise to improve audio quality of your video.

With this feature, you can eliminate background noise to improve audio quality of your video. Voice Cloning: You can upload your voice and create an audio clone for automated voiceovers of new scripts.

You can upload your voice and create an audio clone for automated voiceovers of new scripts. AI Avatars: This feature lets you place realistic avatars into your videos and have them read your script—note that sometimes the avatars come off as either cold or overly expressive, and thus fake.

This feature lets you place realistic avatars into your videos and have them read your script—note that sometimes the avatars come off as either cold or overly expressive, and thus fake. Text-to-Speech: This tool generates voiceovers from text with AI-powered natural sounding voices, giving you the choice of different accents, genders, and more.

This tool generates voiceovers from text with AI-powered natural sounding voices, giving you the choice of different accents, genders, and more. Voice Translation: With AI, you can translate your video into more than 50 languages.

VEED offers helpful AI editing features that allow you to polish and improve your video quickly.

VEED Ease of Use

VEED has an easy learning curve. The editor itself is clean and intuitive, providing you with various stock images, audio, and templates that you can use to quickly create a quality video. Many of the AI editing features, such as clean audio or eye correction, require little more than a click of the button to give you strong results. VEED also offers one-click tools for looping, cutting, and looping your videos. Additionally, the drag-and-drop editor makes it easy to rearrange video clips and add new elements.

VEED Customer Service

VEED’s customer service is not the best I’ve seen in terms of versatility, as it provides nothing but online chat to Lite and Pro users. Free users only get access to an AI chatbot. Enterprise users, on the other hand, get royal treatment, including a dedicated account manager, workspace set up, and onboarding and training.

VEED Alternatives

VEED is a great online tool for editing videos, but it’s not the only tool. We also recommend some of its leading competitors, like Synthesia—which is known for its AI avatars—and Loom, which is an efficient platform for making quick instructional videos.

Synthesia Synthesia is an AI video generator and editor with powerful text-to-video creation and avatars that are a bit more advanced than VEED’s. For example, you can have more than one avatar on the screen at once, which is valuable for training video examples—like two people negotiating, for example. This makes it the best option for people looking to create sophisticated avatar videos in minutes. Synthesia offers a free plan that allows 18 minutes of video per year, an $18 monthly Starter plan that allows 120 minutes of video per year, and a $64 monthly Creator plan that allows 360 minutes of video per year. There’s also an Enterprise plan—check with the company for pricing. Check out eWeek’s full Synthesia review to learn more about how this AI video platform can serve your needs.

Loom Loom is a free screen recording and video messaging tool that allows you to quickly create videos and send them via a link, website, or email. It offers time-stamped comments and reactions to videos, closed captioning, drawing tools for annotations, and video editing tools for trimming and updating. Loom is a solid option for those looking to communicate with their employees or clients through simple and shareable videos. If you want to make quick instructional videos, Loom is a top choice. Loom’s free plan allows you to create 25 videos per user, at five minutes per video. For $12.50 monthly, its Business plan allows unlimited videos and unlimited length. Check with the company for Enterprise pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is VEED Worth the Cost? VEED Pro is worth the investment if you regularly edit videos and need an editor equipped with powerful AI tools for streamlining the editing process. VEED’s Free and Lite plans are ideal for beginner video editors that just want the basics for an affordable price. Does VEED Cost Money? VEED offers a free plan with basic editing functionality but its more robust plans cost money, starting at $12 per user per month. To unlock its AI editing tools, you’ll have to purchase the Pro plan, which costs $29 per user per month. Does VEED Free Have a Watermark? VEED’s free plan does have a watermark on exported videos. You can remove these by upgrading to the Lite plan or higher, which offer unlimited watermark removals. What Is the Number One Best Video Editor? The best video editor depends on your specific needs since they all offer different features, pricing plans, and use-cases. It’s worth evaluating VEED, Synthesia, and Loom as possible candidates. Can I use VEED for YouTube? VEED can be used to create and edit YouTube videos, short-form and long-form. Features like cropping, music, subtitles, and filters allow you to make stunning YouTube videos that delight viewers.

Bottom Line: VEED is an Easy-to-Use AI Video Editor

VEED gives non-professional video editors an intuitive, AI-powered tool for creating, recording, editing, and sharing videos for various purposes. While professional video editors won’t be satisfied, YouTubers, marketers, and training video creators will love the ease with which they can execute on their vision, leveraging pre-made video templates, a large stock media library, AI text-to-video, avatars, translation, subtitles, and more.

