The Wipro executive details the excitement, confusion and enormous potential of generative AI.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

I spoke with Subha Tatavarti, CTO of Wipro, about the excitement, confusion and enormous potential of generative AI.

Among the topics we discussed:

As you survey the rapid rise of generative AI tools, what key trends are driving the market? What are the risks here?

How can companies protect themselves from these risks even as they maximize their potential?

How is Wipro addressing the generative AI needs of its clients? What’s the Wipro advantage?

The future of generative AI tools? What do you see, say 1-3 years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: