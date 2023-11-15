The Ascend executive says that “companies that don’t have sophisticated enough automation to power AI will start to feel the burn."

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

I spoke with Sean Knapp, CEO of Ascend.io, about the issues and challenges involved with automating data pipelines. Among other key points, he noted that “Companies that don’t have sophisticated enough automation to power AI will start to feel the burn.”

Topics we covered:

Let’s talk about the automating of data pipelines. What exactly does it mean for companies, and what are the challenges here?

How do you recommend companies address these challenges with data pipelines and artificial intelligence?

How is Ascend addressing the data pipeline needs of its clients?

The future of data pipeline automation? What do you predict for the sector in the next 1-3 years?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: