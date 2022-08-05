Intelligent automation is clearly becoming a foundational technology in enterprise IT.

I spoke with Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere, about the RPA market and the challenges and potential of intelligent automation.

Among the topics we discussed:

What trends are moving the RPA market here in 2022? It feels like the technology is still quite new but gaining rapid adoption.

As companies move to adopt intelligent automation, what obstacles typically occur? What advice would you give?

What’s the Automation Anywhere approach to these enterprise challenge?

The future of intelligent automation? What milestones should we expect?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: