I spoke with Ben Schreiner, AWS Head of Business Innovation for the SMB sector, about the unique challenges that SMBs face with maximizing their data analytics practices; he also provides advice on how to navigate these challenges.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As small and medium-sized businesses grapple with data management challenges, what issues do you see?
- How do you recommend addressing these challenges? What role can the cloud play?
- How is AWS addressing the SMB market in particular?
- The future of data management and the cloud? How can businesses prepare now for future changes?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcast
Watch the video: