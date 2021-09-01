I spoke with Margaret Lee, GM & SVP, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC Software, about how AISM pairs with technologies like AIOps, and her forecast for the future of AISM.
- What is AI Service Management? How does it differ from AI Management?
- How is AI being used in the real world, in conjunction with IT service management? What are the top use cases? Let’s talk about the recent survey results.
- What about pairing AISM with AIOps?
- What do you forecast as the key trends for the use of AI in the enterprise in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
