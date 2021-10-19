Ilyas Khan, Director and CEO of Cambridge Quantum, forecasts milestones in the future of quantum computing, and also details the company’s natural language processing toolkit and library.

Among the topics we discussed:

Basic question, but I think it helps even tech pros: what is quantum computing – why is it so hard to explain? What is its advantage over more widely adopted computing technologies?

Where are we now with quantum computing, in terms of adoption? What is its relationship with AI?

Cambridge Quantum has released what it calls the world’s first quantum natural language processing toolkit and library. How does this help companies?

The forecast for the future of quantum computing, over the next 3-5 years?

