I spoke with Ilyas Khan, Director and CEO of Cambridge Quantum, about his forecast for milestones in the future of quantum computing; he also detailed his company’s natural language processing toolkit and library.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Basic question, but I think it helps even tech pros: what is quantum computing – why is it so hard to explain? What is its advantage over more widely adopted computing technologies?
- Where are we now with quantum computing, in terms of adoption? What is its relationship with AI?
- Cambridge Quantum has released what it calls the world’s first quantum natural language processing toolkit and library. How does this help companies?
- The forecast for the future of quantum computing, over the next 3-5 years?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
