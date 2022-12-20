What are the most effective ways to manage your MLOps deployment?

I spoke with Abhijit Bose, Head of Enterprise Machine Learning and AI Engineering at Capital One, about how to optimize a machine learning deployment, from handling typical challenges to preparing for the future of MLOps.

Among the topics we covered:

First let’s briefly define MLOps, machine learning to enhance operations. What’s your nutshell definition?

As you survey the business market, how would you describe the current MLOps adoption? In its infancy? Moving toward mainstream?

What are the most typical challenges that company face as they deploy MLOps?

A few best practices for MLOps?

The future of MLOps? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: