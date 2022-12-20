I spoke with Abhijit Bose, Head of Enterprise Machine Learning and AI Engineering at Capital One, about how to optimize a machine learning deployment, from handling typical challenges to preparing for the future of MLOps.
Among the topics we covered:
- First let’s briefly define MLOps, machine learning to enhance operations. What’s your nutshell definition?
- As you survey the business market, how would you describe the current MLOps adoption? In its infancy? Moving toward mainstream?
- What are the most typical challenges that company face as they deploy MLOps?
- A few best practices for MLOps?
- The future of MLOps? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: