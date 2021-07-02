Four major thought leaders in the CIO community discuss the remarkable changes created by the pandemic. Which shifts are temporary, and which will be ongoing?

In this discussion with leaders in the CIO community, we explored the evolving agenda for CIOs as a return to office becomes possible. What priorities have changed or remained the same? And where do CIOs need to put their attention in a Post COVID world. Specifically, what role will digitization and data play in defining priorities for a post COVID 19 world?

Panelists:

Paige Francis, CIO, University of Tulsa

Myles Suer, Director Solution Marketing, Alation; #CIOChat Facilitator; and eWeek Contributor

Isaac Sacolick, Former Business Week CIO, Top 100 CIO

Jason James, CIO, Net Health CIO

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek (Moderator)

Topics we discussed:

1) How has the last year crystalized and changed priorities for CIOs?

2) How has the last year changed the relationship of the CIO with the business?

3) How are you trying to digitally engage employees and customers better? What are some of the priorities and techniques you’re working on or proposing to work on?

4) If we look back at COVID a few years from now, what will we see as having changed forever?

Listen to the Podcast:

Watch the Video: