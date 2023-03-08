Why is "code first" an effective strategy with data analytics?

I spoke with Jack Parmer, Product Strategy Advisor at Domino Data Lab, about why “code first” is so effective, and his view on the future of data science.

Among the topics we discussed:

What does it mean to take a “code first” approach to data science? What’s the difference between this and a low-code approach?

What are the most common obstacles that data scientists encounter as they use AI/ML tools? How do you recommend they address these issues?

The Domino Data Labs offering? What’s the Domino advantage in the data sector?

The future of code first and/or low-code? What do you see in the years ahead?

