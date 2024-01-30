On Tuesday, February 13th at 11 AM PT, eWeek will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Data Analytics Best Practices, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.
We’ll discuss – using X, formerly known as Twitter – the various issues involved and the optimal best practices for getting the most from your data, a process that offers enormous competitive edge to those who master it.
See below for:
- Participant list for this month’s eWeek Tweetchat on Governing AI
- Questions we’ll discuss in this month’s eWeek Tweetchat
- How to Participate in the Tweetchat
- Tentative Schedule: Upcoming eWeek Tweetchats
Participants List: Data Analytics Best Practices
The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:
- Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable
- Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research
- James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]
Tweetchat Questions: Data Analytics Best Practices
The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:
- Here in early 2024, what’s the current state of enterprise data analytics? Do most companies have an effective strategy?
- What key trends are driving the data analytics sector sector?
- What are the most frustrating data analytics challenges today? Staff training? Data governance?
- How do you recommend addressing these data analytics challenges?
- What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to grow their data analytics usage?
- What about AI and data analytics? Your overall sense of how this combination changes the analytics sector?
- Let’s look ahead: what enduring challenges will data analytics continue to face in the future?
- Also about the future: Your best advice to help companies prepare for the future of analytics?
-
A last Big Thought about data analytics – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about gaining advantage from their data?
How to Participate in the Tweetchat
The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on February 13th. To participate:
- Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.
2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.
Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.
That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT to participate in the tweetchat.
NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.
#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2024*
January 16: Governing Generative AI
February 13: Data Analytics Best Practices
March 12: AI in the Enterprise: LLMs to Security
April 16: Managing Multicloud Computing
May 14: Optimizing Generative AI
June 11: Mid-Year Look Ahead: Future of Tech
*all topics subjects to change