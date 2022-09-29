On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the challenges, awesome potential and best practices of data analytics. How can we manage and invest in data analytics now so that we can leverage its greatest future advantage?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Tweetchat Questions: Optimizing Data Analytics

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

What’s the general level of success that companies are having with data analytics? Quite successful, or are they floundering? What key trends are driving data analytics here in late 2022? What are the biggest challenges that companies have with their analytics practice? So, Big Question #1 of 2: What’s one essential best practice that companies must employ to optimize their data analytics? So, Big Question #2 of 2: What’s that magic “additional” best practices for a best-in-class analytics result? Impossible question: Does analytics success largely depend on the platform used? Or are the practitioners far more important? What about the “democratization” of data analytics – how it’s more accessible throughout the corporate ranks. Any pithy thoughts about this? What’s a big myth associated with data analytics? What else is important about data analytics – what else should companies be aware of?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

July 19: Getting Started with Low Code / No Code

Aug 16: Overcoming Multicloud Challenges

Sept 20: The Future of Edge Computing

Oct 18: Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice

Nov 15: Building Your AI Deployment

Dec 13: Enterprise Tech in 2023

*all topics subjects to change