Calling all #DataOps experts on Twitter – join the #eWEEKchat on October 12, 11 AM PT: DataOps and the Future of Data Management.

On Tuesday, October 12, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “DataOps and the Future of Data Management,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – important trends in DataOps, including market trends, key advantages, best practices, overcoming challenges, and the ongoing evolution of data management in today’s IT sector. DataOps is a “new-ish” idea, yet it’s an important emerging technology.

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the DataOps Crowdchat page: log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Special Guests, DataOps and the Future of Data Management

The list of data storage experts in this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

DataOps is still a new-ish term — how do you briefly define it? Do you think that DataOps is a mainstream approach in today’s enterprise? Why is DataOps important in today’s data-intensive world? What’s DataOps’s greatest challenge: Cohesion between the teams? Process efficiency? Diversity of technologies? Apart from the challenges listed above, is DataOps’s greatest challenge human or technological? Can a company “buy” DataOps or is it simply a process to implement? So many vendors claim to do DataOps – and they approach it differently. Is the concept losing clarity? What do you see as a core best practice for DataOps? Any predictions for the future of DataOps?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2021*

Jan. 12: What’s Up in Next-Gen Data Security

Feb. 9: Why Data Orchestration is Fast Replacing Batch Processing

March 9: What’s Next-Gen in Health-Care IT?|

April 13: The Home as Enterprise Branch

May 11: Next-Gen Networking Products & Services

June 8: Challenges in AI

July 15: VDI and Enabling Hybrid Work

Aug. 17: DevOps & Agile Development

Sept. 14: Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy

Oct. 12: DataOps and the Future of Data Management

Nov. 9: New Tech to Expect for 2022

Dec. 14: Predixions and Wild Guesses for IT in 2022

*all topics subjects to change