I spoke with a panel of tech industry leaders about the future of the data analytics sector – next year and the years ahead. On the panel:
Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer, Hitachi Vantara
Torsten Grabs, Director of Product Management, Snowflake
Krishna Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, Komprise
Barry McCardel, Chief Executive Officer, Hex Technologies
Among the topics we discussed:
- First, as you look at 2022, what was a big theme that shaped the data analytics sector this year?
- So let’s look ahead: what’s a key data analytics trend that you expect to grow in 2023?
- Looking further ahead: What are some key data analytics milestones we can expect several years ahead?
- What about a trend in data analytics that companies aren’t expecting? What should companies prepare for now that they aren’t expecting?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: