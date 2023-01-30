I spoke with Dr. Yu Xu, CEO of TigerGraph, about why graph analytics hasn’t been adopted as much as other analytics methods – and why that’s changing.
Among the topics we covered:
- What is graph analytics, and what’s its significance for the enterprise?
- Graph analytics is usually referred to as an “emerging” form of analytics. Why it is not yet as adopted as other analytics strategies?
- How graph analytics provides financial institutions with visibility into the data landscape enables digital banks to predict or rapidly analyze issues that may cause serious disruption to banking business operations?
- What’s the TigerGraph approach to Graph analytics?
What’s the future of Graph analytics?
