Dr. Yu Xu discusses why graph analytics hasn’t been adopted as much as other analytics methods – and why that’s changing.

I spoke with Dr. Yu Xu, CEO of TigerGraph, about why graph analytics hasn’t been adopted as much as other analytics methods – and why that’s changing.

Among the topics we covered:

What is graph analytics, and what’s its significance for the enterprise?

Graph analytics is usually referred to as an “emerging” form of analytics. Why it is not yet as adopted as other analytics strategies?

How graph analytics provides financial institutions with visibility into the data landscape enables digital banks to predict or rapidly analyze issues that may cause serious disruption to banking business operations?

What’s the TigerGraph approach to Graph analytics?

What’s the future of Graph analytics?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: