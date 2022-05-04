I spoke with Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData, about business intelligence, data as a service, and the frustration that many executives have with data analytics.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the business intelligence market, what are the major trends you see in 2022?
- How can companies shift their data from a revenue drain to a revenue generator?
- How is GoodData addressing the BI needs of its clients? What’s the GoodData strategy?
- The future of BI and data as a service? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcast
Watch the video: