If you're frustrated with the quality of your company's data, you're not alone.

I spoke with Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData, about business intelligence, data as a service, and the frustration that many executives have with data analytics.

Among the topics we covered:

As you survey the business intelligence market, what are the major trends you see in 2022?

How can companies shift their data from a revenue drain to a revenue generator?

How is GoodData addressing the BI needs of its clients? What’s the GoodData strategy?

The future of BI and data as a service? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcast

Watch the video: