There are so many ways to use data for competitive advantage – and direct revenue growth, if you know where to look.

Two industry experts discuss why companies struggle with leveraging data analytics, and provide tips on choosing data sets to mine for revenue growth. The experts:

Virgil Wong, Chief Digital Officer, HGS Digital

Nitin Aggarwal, Vice President of Data Analytics, The Smart Cube

Among the topics we discussed:

Why do companies struggle to leverage data analytics? What are the common obstacles?

What are specific ways businesses can use data science and analytics to improve experiences for their customers and employees

Apart from customer data, what other data sets can companies use for revenue growth, and how?

Let’s look to the future of data analytics and improving customer experience. What do you see in the years ahead – and how can companies prepare now?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: