Three industry thought leaders discuss challenges and best practices as companies strive to optimize the value of data analytics.

Even now in 2021, as companies have evolved their data analytics practice for several years – or longer – a core tension exists: do we manage the company using good old fashioned gut instinct, or do we employ the metrics from our data analytics platform?

In a wide-ranging discussion, I spoke with three top thought leaders about the challenges and techniques involved with optimizing a data analytics approach. That is, how to build a truly data-driven company. The experts:

Myles Suer, Principal Data Product Marketing Manager, Dell Boomi; and #CIOChat Facilitator

Randy Bean, CEO of New Vantage Partners

Dan Kirsch, Managing Director, Hurwitz & Associates

Our discussion included the following:

At the people level, do CDOs and CIOs still need to convince uses to employ data versus gut feel in decision making? How can they help?

Where do established processes get in the way of being good at data? How can concepts like DevOps accelerate getting the team to be more effective at making data ready?

Historically, CDOs and CIOs needed to build their data platform, something that took years. How does a holistic data fabric help accelerate the timeframe for being ready for analysis and data modeling?

Download the podcast:

Watch the video: