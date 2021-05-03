Even now in 2021, as companies have evolved their data analytics practice for several years – or longer – a core tension exists: do we manage the company using good old fashioned gut instinct, or do we employ the metrics from our data analytics platform?
In a wide-ranging discussion, I spoke with three top thought leaders about the challenges and techniques involved with optimizing a data analytics approach. That is, how to build a truly data-driven company. The experts:
Myles Suer, Principal Data Product Marketing Manager, Dell Boomi; and #CIOChat Facilitator
Randy Bean, CEO of New Vantage Partners
Dan Kirsch, Managing Director, Hurwitz & Associates
Our discussion included the following:
- At the people level, do CDOs and CIOs still need to convince uses to employ data versus gut feel in decision making? How can they help?
- Where do established processes get in the way of being good at data? How can concepts like DevOps accelerate getting the team to be more effective at making data ready?
- Historically, CDOs and CIOs needed to build their data platform, something that took years. How does a holistic data fabric help accelerate the timeframe for being ready for analysis and data modeling?
Download the podcast:
Watch the video: