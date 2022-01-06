The challenge for businesses is that so much valuable business data is unstructured, including email messages, videos, photos, webpages, and audio files. How to best handle it?

I spoke with Krishna Subramanian, COO at Komprise, about the potential benefits from optimal management of unstructured data.

Among the topics we covered:

Let’s talk about the management of unstructured data. Why is it challenging?

If you were to give companies advice about optimizing their use of unstructured data, what would it be?

You’ve mentioned the importance of “enabling machine learning with file data from data lakes.” Why is this so advantageous?

What are some key trends in the future of unstructured data management?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: