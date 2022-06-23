I spoke with Krishna Subramanian, President and COO of Komprise, about best practices in managing unstructured data, a data type that many companies are eager to data mine more effectively.
Among the topics we discussed:
- One of the biggest trends in data today is the growth of unstructured data, which creates plenty of challenges for companies. How do you see this trend unfolding?
- What is an ideal system or strategy for handling unstructured data? In particular, what about enabling unstructured data analytics?
- How is Komprise helping manage the unstructured data loads of its clients?
- The future of managing and analyzing unstructured data? How can we prepare now for future trends?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: