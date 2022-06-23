Effective management of unstructured data is challenging because of its lack of uniformity. An expert explains best practices.

I spoke with Krishna Subramanian, President and COO of Komprise, about best practices in managing unstructured data, a data type that many companies are eager to data mine more effectively.

Among the topics we discussed:

One of the biggest trends in data today is the growth of unstructured data, which creates plenty of challenges for companies. How do you see this trend unfolding?

What is an ideal system or strategy for handling unstructured data? In particular, what about enabling unstructured data analytics?

How is Komprise helping manage the unstructured data loads of its clients?

The future of managing and analyzing unstructured data? How can we prepare now for future trends?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: