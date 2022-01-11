Mark Porter, CTO, MongoDB, provides insight on the database market, and discusses how the so-called ‘Innovation Tax’ hinders the ability to produce outstanding tech solutions.

I spoke with Mark Porter, CTO, MongoDB, about trends in the database market, and how the so-called 'Innovation Tax' hinders the ability to produce outstanding tech solutions.

Among the topics we covered:

Let’s take a look at the database market as we enter 2022. There’s a lot going on in the data and data warehouse market: Snowflake, Amazon competing aggressively, etc. What do you see as a couple of trends defining the database market in 2022?

The Innovation Tax: The idea that clunky processes and outdated technologies make it harder for engineering teams to produce excellent tech that delights customers. How can companies strategize for this?

You’ve written an interesting blog post about engineering teams, and how there’s a “Goldilocks Gauge” of just the right size. Please explain.

The future of databases over the next several years? What do you see?

