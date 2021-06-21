I spoke with Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, about the concept of data integrity: what it means, why it’s so critical to effective data analytics, and the key issues involved. Among the issues we covered:
- What’s the problem with data trust? A recent Forbes Insights report highlighted that 84% of CEOs do not trust the data they use to make decisions.
- How do software solutions that address data integrity actually do their work? How do they fit into the overall stack?
- What separates your solution from, say, other data integrity solutions?
- Future of data quality? We may have less of a problem with it in the years ahead? Or more?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
High levels of data integrity and data quality enable a data analytics process to offer truly accurate actionable insight.
