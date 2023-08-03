The Privacera executive offers insight on the unavoidable conflict between democratizing data and governing data – and offers tips for companies grappling with this issue.

I spoke with Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera, about the unavoidable conflict between democratizing data and governing data; he offers tips for companies grappling with this issue.

Among the topics we covered:

As you survey how companies are handling data access, what are some common issues or challenges you see?

How can companies optimize their data access practices? That is, to fully democratize accessing data will still maintaining data security and governance?

How is Privacera addressing the data security needs of its clients?

The future of data access and data security? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: