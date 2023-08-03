I spoke with Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera, about the unavoidable conflict between democratizing data and governing data; he offers tips for companies grappling with this issue.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey how companies are handling data access, what are some common issues or challenges you see?
- How can companies optimize their data access practices? That is, to fully democratize accessing data will still maintaining data security and governance?
- How is Privacera addressing the data security needs of its clients?
- The future of data access and data security? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
