With digital transformation initiatives well underway, companies are investing in strategies to ingest large volumes of data that enable them to make the right decisions in the moments that matter. Handling the sheer volume and complexity of this data store is exceptionally challenging.

As enterprises meet these data-intensive digital demands, here are four real-time data management trends we anticipate over the next year.

Data Will Become Even More Dynamic

Data will change faster and more frequently than ever before. It will no longer be acceptable to analyze massive amounts of static data once per month, once per week, or even once per day.

Organizations will need to glean insights from streaming data in real time to find new patterns and discover and act on them. Navigating data is like running whitewater, where you need to adapt instantly to a changing environment. Those that learn to run the rapids will succeed.

Supply Chain Issues Will Continue with the Cloud

Supply chain issues throughout the global economy, driven by Covid, have been well documented. And the cloud is no exception.

As companies continue to migrate to cloud providers in 2022, they’ll be surprised to find hardware and personnel shortages that may force them to alter their plans. Some organizations may have trouble getting the number of cloud instances they need. They’ll also struggle to find staff to manage their cloud operations with so much turnover happening in the workforce. These restrictions will lead to more organizations seeking out fully managed service cloud offerings.

Companies Will Look to Shrink the Ideation-to-Production Cycle

This year, many organizations will start to look for new ways to drive revenue growth again after spending the past year getting back on track from the pandemic. One avenue they’ll begin to explore is taking advantage of business opportunities that are happening in the moment and are somewhat transient.

Like many of today’s digital businesses that operate in this new economy, established companies need to move fast and shrink their ideation-to-production cycles. Exercising the elastic scalability of the cloud – particularly multicloud – can help companies tailor the consumption of compute, network, and storage resources. The cloud provides the agility needed to identify a need or demand and quickly pivot to seize new opportunities.

Businesses will Reinvent Customer Profiles with Real-Time Data

For years, companies have easily fetched customer identity and other information from cookies. With the end of cookies in 2022, and with more than 70 percent of the world’s population protected by privacy regulations, businesses will have to adapt to new targeting strategies to quickly recommend a product or decide if a transaction is fraudulent.

As identity becomes less of a fixed or known data point, enterprises need to immediately analyze a massive swath of data, look for patterns, and extrapolate a likely persona for targeting. They will need to find patterns in real time that target individuals based on attributes or behaviors other than a cookied identity.

As data volumes constantly grow and demand for real-time transactions increases, these trends will traverse all industries where scaling is instrumental to survival. For example, ad tech is experiencing a renaissance, garnering significant investment, innovation, and attention as platforms rapidly seek to serve ads to targeted audiences at petabyte scale.

Likewise, with massive amounts of data streaming from mobile, 5G, and IoT sensor applications, telecom companies need to quickly ingest data and then process it at petabyte scale with virtually no latency.

As we move forward, enterprises need to embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead of them and manage real-time data in new ways to drive successful business outcomes.

About the Author:

Lenley Hensarling, Chief Strategy Officer, Aerospike