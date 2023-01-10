I spoke with Synthesia CEO Victor Riparbelli about video avatars, and how as artificial intelligence develops, video avatars are becoming correspondingly life-like.
Among the topics we covered:
- Synthesia is an AI video creation platform. Can you give us an overview of the technology?
- What are some early examples of how companies are using AI video?
- What are the challenges for AI video? What is still holding it back?
- The future of AI video? What do you foresee in the years ahead?
Watch the video: