As AI develops, video avatars are becoming correspondingly life-like.

I spoke with Synthesia CEO Victor Riparbelli about video avatars, and how as artificial intelligence develops, video avatars are becoming correspondingly life-like.

Among the topics we covered:

Synthesia is an AI video creation platform. Can you give us an overview of the technology?

What are some early examples of how companies are using AI video?

What are the challenges for AI video? What is still holding it back?

The future of AI video? What do you foresee in the years ahead?

Watch the video: