I spoke with Steve McMillan, CEO of Teradata, about how enterprise users need to leverage the power of cloud computing to enable their data analytics practice to remain competitive.

Among the topics we discussed:

As you look at the data analytics sector, especially how it’s influenced by multi-cloud use, what are the key trends?

What advice do you give to companies to optimize their data analytics practice, especially as it relates to cloud?

How is Teradata addressing the data analytics needs of its clients? What’s the Teradata advantage?

The future of data analytics as it relates to the cloud landscape? What are your near or mid term predictions?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: