Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress Software, talks about digital transformation, the rise of the coded enterprise, and the role of AI as the enterprise sees a new chapter dawning.

If we allow ourselves to be optimistic, we can see it on the distant horizon: the end of Covid-19 is in sight. Given the stunning changes wrought by Covid – including the rise of remote work and the acceleration in cloud and data analytics – the dawn on this new era raises major questions for business technology.

What will enterprise IT look like as we enter this next chapter? Most important: how can we prepare for it now, so we’re ready to regain maximum efficiency when that day arrives?

To provide insight into that, I spoke with Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software. Clearly, Gupta has his finger on the pulse of IT today, given that Progress is tied into so many sectors.

Among the questions we discussed:

You’ve mentioned the Rise of the Coded Enterprise, which is a developer-led world where organizations will encode their entire operations, security, compliance and design efforts. How does this relate to the trend toward low-code and no-code? Today’s digital transformation efforts require adopting a “continuous everything” approach, such as continuous integration/continuous delivery, continuous testing, continuous configuration, and continuous compliance. What about the “continuous everything” approach, and how it can best serve enterprises on their digital transformation journeys? Focus will be on enabling collaboration among Designers, Developers, DevOps and Data Scientists with automation at every step of the DevOps process. Where are we currently with the adoption of this trend? It’s still futuristic, true? What is compliance as code? The remote work shift has driven compliance automation, and smart companies will turn to a compliance-as-code approach – please explain. How do you see the future impacted by today’s IT trends? Specifically, what key changes to do you see AI creating?



