I spoke with Todd Blaschka, COO and CRO at TigerGraph, about the advantages of graph analytics and graph databases.
Among the topics we covered:
- What is graph analytics and how is it different from other commonly used analytics technologies?
- How has graph technology evolved? TigerGraph itself was founded in 2012, with a big funding round in 2017.
- Use cases for graph technology?
- What’s the future of graph analytics?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
