Todd Blaschka, COO and CRO at TigerGraph, explains the advantages of graph analytics and graph databases.

I spoke with Todd Blaschka, COO and CRO at TigerGraph, about the advantages of graph analytics and graph databases.

Among the topics we covered:

What is graph analytics and how is it different from other commonly used analytics technologies?

How has graph technology evolved? TigerGraph itself was founded in 2012, with a big funding round in 2017.

Use cases for graph technology?

What’s the future of graph analytics?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: