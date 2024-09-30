A panel of industry experts discusses evolving trends and current best practices in the data analytics sector.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Join eWeek at 2 PM Eastern/11 AM Pacific on Tuesday, October 22, for a lively, in-depth discussion of future directions in data as eWeek Senior Editor James Maguire moderates our next monthly TweetChat on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

A panel of industry experts will discuss the evolving trends and current best practices in data analytics, including data’s relationship with cloud and AI. Our aim is to offer thought leadership that enables companies to gain competitive edge by optimizing their use of data and associated technologies.

See below for the resources you need to participate in the eWeek TweetChat.

Expert Panelists

The list of experts for this month’s TweetChat currently includes the following:

Please check back for additional expert guests.

TweetChat Questions: How to Get the Most From Your Data

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following:

Here in late 2024, what’s the current state of enterprise data analytics? Do most companies have an effective strategy? What key trends are driving the data analytics sector? What are the most frustrating data analytics challenges today? Staff training? Data governance? How do you recommend addressing these data analytics challenges? What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to grow their data analytics usage? What about artificial intelligence and data analytics? Your overall sense of how this combination changes the analytics sector? Data and cloud computing? What do companies need to know about this evolving relationship? Let’s look ahead: what enduring challenges will data analytics continue to face in the future? Also about the future: Your best advice to help companies prepare for the future of analytics? A last Big Thought about data analytics — what else should managers/buyers/providers know about gaining advantage from their data?

How to Participate in the TweetChat

The chat begins promptly at 2 PM Eastern/11 AM Pacific on October 22. To participate:

Open X in your browser. You’ll use this browser to post your replies to the moderator’s questions.

Open X in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by the TweetChat panel of experts.

That’s it—you’re ready to go. Be ready at 2 PM Eastern/11 AM Pacific to take part. Note that there is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eweekchat column.

TweetChat Schedule for 2024*

September 17: The Future of Cloud Computing

October 22: How to Get the Most from Your Data

November 12: Cybersecurity and AI: Potential and Challenges

December 10: Tech Predictions for 2025

*all topics subject to change