I spoke with Sunny Ackerman, President/Americas for tech recruiter SThree, about the tight labor market in the tech sector, and much needed efforts to grow diversity and inclusion.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the tech hiring market, what’s driving tech hiring this year? We hear talk of a slowdown – is that affecting hiring?
- How is the tech sector doing in terms of DEI and gender equality?
- What can tech professionals do to improve their employment opportunities?
- The future of tech hiring? It’s often said that hiring is driven by algorithms – then again, personal connection plays a key role. How will this balance change?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: