A discussion about current trends in cloud computing, from energy consumption to bandwidth issues.

I spoke with Lynn Comp, CVP of Server Product and Technology Marketing at AMD, about the present and future of cloud computing, from energy consumption to bandwidth issues.

Among the topics we discussed:

What issues and challenges are driving the cloud computing market in 2023?

What are the most common problems you see companies having with their cloud deployment? What advice would you give them?

Let’s talk about AMD’s role in the cloud market. How is AMD serving cloud customers?

The future of cloud computing? What kind of tech/business evolution do you foresee looking forward?

