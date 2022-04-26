With so many job openings in the cloud sector, what's the best way to learn what you need to further your career?

I spoke with Kevin Kelly, Director of Cloud Career Training Programs at AWS, about Amazon’s cloud education programs – and the urgent need for more cloud professionals.

Among the topics we covered:

The employer demand for cloud professionals is quite high now – they’re far too scarce. What’s your view of this market currently?

Let’s talk about AWS Cloud Quest – it’s designed for learners new to the cloud, correct?

How about AWS Educate – what’s involved, and how many people have gone through the program?

The future of cloud education? It seems we are far from keeping up with the demand for cloud professionals.

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: