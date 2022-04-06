I spoke with Brian Adler, Senior Director, Cloud Market Strategy, at Flexera, about the annual cloud report’s findings, from multicloud to cloud budgets, challenges, containers, security and more. Plus: Has Azure finally overtaken AWS?
Among the reports findings:
- MultiCloud: 89% of organizations embrace multi-cloud; 80% hybrid.
- Cloud spend: Eight percent of all respondents spend more than $60 million per year on public cloud, and more than half spend over $2.4 million.
- Security: Top challenges in cloud are security, expertise and spend.
- Containers: Container use becomes increasingly mainstream, especially container-as-a-service.
- Cloud providers: Azure passed AWS for first time.
