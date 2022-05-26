What's the relationship between cloud and edge, both of which are seeing rapid growth?

I spoke with Sachin Katti, Network and Edge Group CTO at Intel, about the relationship between cloud and edge computing, as both sectors are undergoing exceptionally rapid growth.

Among the topics we covered:

How would you describe the state of cloud-to-edge technology? Edge is clearly seeing a major growth surge in 2022, yet cloud is also growing. To what extent are they enabling each other?

As companies consider building an edge deployment, what do they need to know? Your advice on getting started?

How is Intel addressing the cloud-to-edge needs of its clients? What’s the Intel advantage?

The future of the cloud-to-edge emerging technology? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcast

Watch the video: