Ram Venkatesh, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera, discusses the company’s shifts, and explains how the Cloudera Data Platform serves a hybrid environment.

I spoke with Ram Venkatesh, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera, about the company’s shifts, and how the Cloudera Data Platform serves a hybrid environment.

Among the topics we discussed:

Let’s talk about Cloudera’s roadmap. Certainly the company has made some big changes in response to a rapidly changing market. What market forces prompted this change?

How will going private help Cloudera customers?

Hybrid cloud is your current focus. How are your customers responding to this?

What do you see as the future of data analytics in the enterprise? How do you forecast that Cloudera plays a role in this?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch a clip of the interview (2:36): What market force prompted Cloudera’s shifts?

Watch the full interview here: