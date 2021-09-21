I spoke with Ram Venkatesh, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera, about the company’s shifts, and how the Cloudera Data Platform serves a hybrid environment.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Let’s talk about Cloudera’s roadmap. Certainly the company has made some big changes in response to a rapidly changing market. What market forces prompted this change?
- How will going private help Cloudera customers?
- Hybrid cloud is your current focus. How are your customers responding to this?
- What do you see as the future of data analytics in the enterprise? How do you forecast that Cloudera plays a role in this?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch a clip of the interview (2:36): What market force prompted Cloudera’s shifts?
Watch the full interview here:
