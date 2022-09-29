How will the emergence of supercloud technology shape the future of cloud computing?

I spoke with David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer at Deloitte Consulting, about supercloud technology, and how companies can navigate the cloud skills gap.

Among the topics we covered:

Let’ talk about the cloud skills gap and how that’s impacting digital transformation – how big of a problem is it?

How can companies hire and train professionals to keep pace with cloud’s rapid growth?

What is the supercloud? And why can’t we just call it a “multi-cloud management system”?

In terms of market competition, the emergence of a supercloud seems to de-emphasize the leading hyperscalers, true? They would be merely building blocks of the supercloud.

Who are the winners and losers as the supercloud emerges?

The future of the supercloud? Despite a name focused on cloud, could it grow to consume all IT deployments – the edge, in-house data centers, etc?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: