The Dell APEX executive discusses major trends and challenges in the multicloud sector.

I spoke with Chad Dunn, VP of Product Management at Dell APEX, about the “multicloud by default” approach that has led some companies to a disorganized mix of cloud deployments. He gives tips on how to handle this challenge.

Among the topics we discussed:

You’ve mentioned a concept called “multi-cloud by default,” where companies have a mixed bag of cloud deployments. What’s going on here?

So repatriation is a possible fix? It’s still hard to believe in 2023 that significant repatriation is going on, though I do hear of it.

How is Dell Apex addressing the cloud needs of its clients? What’s the Dell Apex advantage?

The future of multicloud computing? What do you see ahead, and what advice do you give to clients?



Watch the video: