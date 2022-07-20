I spoke with Pete Manca, Senior VP & GM of Dell APEX, about how an as-a-service model offers a unified view to manage a complex multicloud environment.
Among the topics we discussed:
- What is ‘cloud sprawl,’ and how did we get here? Certainly cloud is a major evolutionary step beyond earlier IT strategies.
- What do you see as a solution to cloud sprawl? In what way can the as-a-service model help?
- How does the Dell APEX portfolio assist with this?
- Your sense of the future of as-a-service and cloud computing? How will they compete/interoperate in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: