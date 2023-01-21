How does the concept of optionality affect cloud management?

I spoke with Chad Dunn, VP of Product Management for Dell APEX, about how the many choices in hybrid and multicloud should be best managed.

Among the topics we discussed:

What is optionality in IT and why is it critical for driving cloud experiences?

With the market highly focused on hybrid and multicloud architectures, what is the mindset shift taking place among developers today?

How do cloud-native approaches help companies achieve optionality?

What is your advice to software developers – and the companies that manage them – as they lean in on optionality?

Listen to the podcast:



Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: