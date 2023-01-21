I spoke with Chad Dunn, VP of Product Management for Dell APEX, about how the many choices in hybrid and multicloud should be best managed.
Among the topics we discussed:
- What is optionality in IT and why is it critical for driving cloud experiences?
- With the market highly focused on hybrid and multicloud architectures, what is the mindset shift taking place among developers today?
- How do cloud-native approaches help companies achieve optionality?
- What is your advice to software developers – and the companies that manage them – as they lean in on optionality?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: