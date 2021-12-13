An industry expert describes the new edge computing world beyond on-prem and off-prem, which he refers to as 'The Third Premises.'

I spoke with Matt Baker, Senior VP at Dell Technologies, about current and future trends in the edge computing market. He explained his theory of ‘The Third Premises” and how it helps in understanding edge computing.

Among the questions he addressed:

You write that “We are on the verge of a great swing of the pendulum from a state that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella characterized as ‘peak centralization’ toward a much more distributed IT environment.” Along those lines, you managed to connect the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” with the evolution of edge computing. Please, what’s the connection?

You anticipate that deployments of IT equipment outside of data center environments will likely dwarf what we have seen over the past decade with public cloud. Can you give us a portrait of how this will evolve?

Your blog post opines that “We’ve reached the peak of traditional centralized data and computer warehousing, and we’re seeing a fundamental shift in where computing happens and data is generated. Moving from thousands of systems in hundreds of locations to millions of systems and locations creates a scaling problem, especially for public cloud vendors. Glory awaits whoever can figure out this scaling issue – and we have a nice head start here at Dell Technologies.” Please explain.

What do you see as the near to mid-term future of edge computing? What milestones can we expect – and how can businesses prepare for them ahead of time?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: