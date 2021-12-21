I spoke with Jennifer Ruch, Director, Sustainabilty and ESG at Equinix, and John Schulz, Director of Sustainability Operations at AT&T, about sustainable infrastructure. In a fascinating conversation, we covered the following:
- As a digital infrastructure partner to many enterprise and cloud providers, what is your sense of where customers are on their sustainability journeys?
- We’re seeing a lot of companies and nations announce sustainability goals, such as becoming carbon-neutral, climate neutral, and net-zero by a certain date. How well-defined are these targets? Can you talk about the differences within the context of data center operations?
- How are tech-enabled solutions, such as AI and connected IoT systems, enabling global enterprises as well as small- and medium-sized businesses to increase energy efficiency and reduce their carbon emissions?
- Businesses are feeling increased pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and do their part to address climate change. President Biden recently spoke at the COP26 climate change conference to reiterate the goal of a 52-percent reduction in U.S. emissions by 2030. How are businesses working to meet this ambitious goal and what role does connectivity play?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video: